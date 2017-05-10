- Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines on Sunday, May 21at the Iowa Events Center. They will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct interactive fan Q&A's during their respective appearances. Alexa will appear from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., while Rollins will be there from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. You can get more details at WizardWorld.com.

- WWE will be returning to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for a RAW live event on Friday, July 28th. Tickets go on sale next Saturday, May 20th at 10am at Tickets.com.

- Maria Kanellis noted that she will be graduating in 11 days. The former WWE and Impact Wrestling star has been working on her degree in Sports Entertainment and Event management from Johnson and Wales University. Below is her post:

