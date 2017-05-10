Source: The Mirror

Stephanie McMahon spoke with The Mirror while in the UK with WWE this week. The full article is at this link, below are highlights and video can be seen above.

I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do. It's such an honour to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match. I'm not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there, so if there's ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it.

How much she enjoys her current character:

I love being a villain. It's my favourite. The louder they boo, the more I know I'm doing my job. And it's just fun to engage and interact with the fanbase. When they're chanting and cheering and jeering as it were, to be able to have that live mic in my hand and interact with them and sometimes be able to catch them off-guard, there's no better feeling.

If she was surprised by the depth of talent in the UK when you first saw the WWE UK Championship event:

I was pleasantly surprised by the depth of talent. I think that once we really started digging and opening up... And really it's because of my husband, Triple H, Paul Levesque, and his incredible team, that he has working for him on a recruitment basis. Really looking into all different promotions and looking at the players who are out there. I think 205 Live was our first eye-opener in terms of who is really out there and of course the UK Championship was an incredible tournament. I think it's demonstrated that there is definitely a lot of untapped potential that is out there.

Check out the full interview with Stephanie at this link.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.