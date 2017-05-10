- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in London.
- WWE
officially released the WrestleMania 33
DVD and Blu-ray this week. Each set comes with a Seth Rollins
Topps trading card while Walmart exclusive sets include the trading card and a John Cena
"Fathead" wall decal. You can order the set via Amazon at this link
. It's worth noting that the WrestleMania 33
Kickoff pre-show matches did not make the DVD or Blu-ray in the United States. Austin Aries
vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Baron Corbin
vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
and the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal are only included in the UK versions of the set, which will be released on June 5th.
- Cesaro received a big pop as he returned home for tonight's WWE live event in Zurich, Switzerland. He and Cesaro participated in a Fatal 4 Way with RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys, Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. WWE posted the following photo and videos of The Swiss Superman at home. You can use the arrow keys to cycle through the various videos on the Instagram embed.
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.