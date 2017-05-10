- WWE posted this video of Stephanie McMahon in Dubai last week for the WWE tryouts, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Women In Leadership panel and the announcement of the "WWE Wal3ooha" Arabic show. Stephanie talks about launching the new show and about some of the things she took away from the panel.

Regarding the tryouts, Stephanie says the company had around 40 people representing 20 different countries and all of the feedback she's heard is that the tryouts were incredibly successful, and that the athletes were incredible. She says the big weekend marked WWE's first steps in terms of their growth strategy in the Middle East.

- Xavier Woods noted on Twitter that he filmed new "UpUpDownDown" episodes at the WWE Performance Center today with Ember Moon, Brennan Williams and Zack Ryder. He posted this photo:

- WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black worked tonight's RAW brand live event in Zurich, Switzerland in a Triple Threat with Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. As noted, Black also worked this week's WWE Main Event tapings from London, going up against Curt Hawkins. WWE posted this photo of Black and Neville backstage in Zurich today:

