Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

"Strong build continues for Jinder Mahal as he prepares to main event against Randy Orton for the WWE Title at Backlash. I am enjoying this build for multiple reasons not the least being that it is a new match with a solid story behind it. There is no reason that this match should not deliver in a big way when these two meet.

"The six man tag on SD Live delivered the way a show closing bout should and Mahal beating the champion in a tag match was timely and made sense."

A good thing about the current WWE World title scene:

"A good thing that I see in the current WWE Title business is that several talents are being vocal about their desire to be WWE Champion. That is a storyline that should be a fixture more weeks than not on both RAW and SD Live."

His upcoming show in Chicago:

"General Admission tickets for our Zanies show are available at ticketfly.com for only $25. Love for you to join @JeremyBorash and me in Chicagoland before @WWE Backlash and our show wil lbe over by approximately 3:30 which gives one and all plenty of time to get to the All State Arena for that night's big event. VIP tickets for our pre show meet/greet sold out the first morning that tickets went on sale."

Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on Roderick Strong on the main roster, Shinsuke Nakamura facing Dolph Ziggler at Backlash, Batista's success in Hollywood and much more. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.

