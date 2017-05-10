- Above is the full 4-Way WWE Title Match at Backlash 2007 featuring then WWE Champion John Cena defeating Edge, Randy Orton, and Shawn Michaels. Cena pinned Orton to win the match.

Bloomberg has a story here about wrestlers finding success in Hollywood, notably The Rock, Dave Bautista and John Cena. WWE President Michael Luisi was interviewed for the article, where he discussed casting WWE talent for WWE Studios' movies.

"We want to give everyone an opportunity to show what they can do and build their résumé," said Luisi. "Anyone has a chance to be in a movie, and some of them on multiple occasions if they do well."

- Kofi Kingston had a unique way to showcase that the boot is now off of his foot, as seen below. Kingston has been out of action since late March with an ankle injury.

#progress #noboot #yeezy #why #powerrangers #ashytoclassy #wholefoods #toomuchtimeonmyhands A post shared by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on May 9, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

