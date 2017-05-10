- As noted, Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day are in India doing promotional work for WWE. They appeared on the show Extraaa Innings on Sony SIX today and showed off their Bollywood dancing skills, as seen in the video above.

- As noted, WWE revealed that they are planning on doing the 32-competitor women's tournament in the 3rd quarter of this year. PWInsider is reporting that WWE will start taping the tournament on July 13th and 14th at Full Sail University.

- Jim Ross updated the Q&A on his website this week and was asked about people suggesting that Roman Reigns turn heel, stating that it doesn't matter since Reigns gets a reaction. JR replied, "I think many fans are making too much of it as to whether Reigns is a hero or a villain. You're right, he elicits a reaction and Roman is a star, bottom line."

