Congratulations to Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. WWE.com revealed that Brie and Bryan welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, on Tuesday, May 9th at 11:58 p.m. She was born at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches.
As noted, the due date was earlier this month and Birdie arrived 11 days late.
Congratulations to Brie @BellaTwins & @WWEDanielBryan on the birth of their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson! pic.twitter.com/v9K8oIbGEz— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2017
