Congratulations to Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. WWE.com revealed that Brie and Bryan welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, on Tuesday, May 9th at 11:58 p.m. She was born at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches.

"There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter," Brie told WWE.com. "I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling. Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."

As noted, the due date was earlier this month and Birdie arrived 11 days late.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.