- As noted, this week's WWE NXT main event saw Hideo Itami defeat Roderick Strong to earn a shot at NXT Champion Bobby Roode at "Takeover: Chicago" later this month. WWE posted this video of SAnitY attacking Strong after the show went off the air. Strong fought off Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe before Killian Dain floored him and the triple team began while Nikki Cross looked on.

Strong recovers and later tells NXT General Manager William Regal that he wants SAnitY, presumably setting up match for Takeover.

- Kassius Ohno vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas has been announced for next week's NXT episode after Ohno issued the challenge in a backstage segment tonight.

- Below is the latest debut teaser for the latest gimmick for Patrick Clark - The Velveteen Dream.

Your #VelveteenDream is about to come true! Prepare yourself for a captivating new experience... #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/oCARp7l2Hp — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.