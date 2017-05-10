- WWE posted this video of No Way Jose dancing with Kayla Braxton to kick off a recent WWE NXT live event.

- This week's taped WWE RAW from London drew a 1.90 rating, down from last week's 1.99 rating. This is the lowest rating going back to the Halloween 2016 episode, which drew a 1.88. As noted, this week's RAW drew 2.696 million viewers, down from last week's 2.87 million viewers and a new low for 2017.

- WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee and NXT Superstar Wesley Blake welcomed their first child together back on Monday, May 1st, a daughter named Piper. Lee was released by the company in October 2016 and it was then announced that she and Blake were expecting. She announced the birth with this Instagram photo earlier today:

My workout support team couldn't be any cuter. Butters new best friend arrived 5-1-17 ??????#ButterandPiper #babiesandbulldogs A post shared by Sara Lee (@saraann_lee) on May 10, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

