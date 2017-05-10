- WWE posted this video of No Way Jose dancing with Kayla Braxton to kick off a recent WWE NXT live event.
- WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee and NXT Superstar Wesley Blake welcomed their first child together back on Monday, May 1st, a daughter named Piper. Lee was released by the company in October 2016 and it was then announced that she and Blake were expecting. She announced the birth with this Instagram photo earlier today:
