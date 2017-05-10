Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

There's been an extremely positive reaction to the Roderick Strong vignettes that aired on WWE NXT TV over the past few weeks, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There's a feeling that there has been a huge difference in the reactions Strong has been receiving at NXT live events, giving the impression that WWE's experiment to see if vignettes are still effective was answered positively.

Strong made his NXT debut in the fall of 2016 and made it clear that his goal was the NXT Title. He lost a #1 contenders match to Hideo Itami on this week's show and was attacked by SAnitY after the show ended. It appears he will end the feud with SAnitY at NXT "Takeover: Chicago" later this month. Strong and Marina Shafir, of MMA's Four Horsewomen fame, welcomed their first child together in late April, a boy named Troy Veniamin Lindsey. The happy couple were featured in the vignettes that aired on NXT TV.

For those who missed them, you can see the "Who Is Roderick Strong?" vignettes below:

