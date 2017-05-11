Roman Reigns, who was scheduled to feud with Braun Strowman through the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, will be facing The Miz in his next program.

The feud was originally planned to begin after Extreme Rules, where Roman was set to lose an Ambulance Match against Braun Strowman. From there, Strowman would have moved on to to Brock Lesnar and Reigns to the Miz. With Strowman out of action, the Reigns vs. Miz feud is set to begin sooner than planned.

Our sources also mentioned that the original plan was for Roman Reigns to win the Intercontinental Championship from Miz, with the idea being that when Roman challenges Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, the Universal Championship will be the only Championship that he hasn't won. It is not known if the WWE still plans to make Reigns vs. Miz an Intercontinental title program.

The Miz is set to challenge Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship this Monday on Raw.

