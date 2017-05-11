Source: WWE Network's Table For 3

On the WWE Network's Table For 3 episode entitled 'Team ECK', professional wrestling legends Edge, Christian, and Kurt Angle chatted over a meal. Among other things, Christian talked about banning Rhyno from his rental car for life and Edge and Angle recalled traveling with current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

During the conversation, Christian jokingly put angle on the spot by asking him if E&C were in the running to induct the Olympian into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Angle replied that Edge, Christian, and Rhyno were in his list of top 50 potential inductors. In response, 'The Rated R Superstar' went on to throw some shade the way of 'The Man Beast'.

"Rhyno should never be in the top 50 of anything besides having a large ass." Edge continued, "worst travel partner ever."

Christian claimed that he banned Rhyno from his rental car for life after the inaugural WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion ditched 'Captain Charisma' in favor of Edge and Prince Albert.

"He's banned from my rental car for life, by the way. Yep. It's a long story, so basically what happened, we were riding together. We had a show coming up, a Michigan loop, so he lived in Dearborn [Michigan], still does, Dearborn Heights, sorry. So I call him, saying, 'hey, what time are you picking me up?' He goes, 'no, no, I can't pick you up.' I'm like, 'why not?' He says, 'because I have Edge and Baldo coming with me.' And I was like, 'Baldo?' He's like, 'when did this happen?' 'Oh, he just called me and said that you live there, so I'm picking him up.' I was like, 'okay, I guess I'll get my own car then' and he was like, 'well, you're not mad?' I was like, 'nope, I'm not mad. I'm just disappointed.' So I hung up and we got to the town and he goes, 'you're not mad at me, are you?' I said, 'I'm not mad, but here's the thing, any rental car, you're banned from riding with me for life.'"

Christian continued, "he was like, 'why would you say that?' and I was like, 'let me put it to you this way. If we had a loop here and you're flying into Tampa and we're going around Florida, I wouldn't say, 'oh, Tajiri, a guy I've never driven with before, I'll call you up and be like, 'jump in my car' and leave you behind."

Also during the show, Edge recalled traveling with Angle and Lesnar for a period.

"This was a car for a while. It was you, Brock, and I." Edge added, "I felt safe in that one."

On the subject of traveling with Lesnar, Angle remembered that Lesnar could eat anything.

"Oh yeah, that was kind of different, huh? Yeah, Brock wasn't a healthy eater. Yeah, yeah, he ate whatever he wanted. He'd have two big milkshakes. He'd have fried food. Big farm boy, I guess calories were important to him because that's all he did. He'd consume 15,000 calories a day."

Check out this or any episode of Table For 3 by subscribing to WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit WWE Network's Table For 3 with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

