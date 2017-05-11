- Above is last week's ROH Women of Honor match between Kelly Klein and Deonna Purrazzo. Klein continued her winning ways by pinning Purrazzo with a Northern Lights Suplex.

- Tonight at 10pm EST is the premiere of Impact Wrestling's pre-taped One Night Only: Turning Point show. It can watched on Fite.tv or the Fite App, here's the full card:

* Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Moose (Impact Championship)

* Rosemary (c) vs. Sienna (Knockouts Championship)

* Eddie Edwards vs. Eli Drake

* Matt Morgan vs. KM

* Davey Richards vs. Suicide

* The Veterans Of War (Mayweather & Wilcox) vs. Mario Bokara & Fallah Bahh

* Laurel Van Ness (with Kongo Kong) vs Ava Storie

* Mahabali Shera vs. Marshe Rockett

- This Friday at 9pm EST is ROH's War of the Worlds PPV, which will be held in Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This show is a co-promotional PPV between Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling and can bee seen through traditional PPV, ROHWrestling.com, or Fite.tv. Here is the full card:

* Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal (ROH Championship)

* Marty Scurll (c) vs. Matt Sydal (ROH TV Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI (ROH Tag Team Championship)

* Bully Ray and The Briscoes (c) vs. NEVER Openweight champion Hirooki Goto and Roppongi Vice (ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Adam Cole

* IWGP Tag Team champions War Machine vs. EVIL & SANADA vs. Jonathan Gresham and Chris Sabin (with Alex Shelley)

* Will Ospreay vs. Jay White

* Adam "Hangman" Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

* KUSHIDA vs. Dalton Castle (with the Boys) vs. Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young

