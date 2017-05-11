- Above is the full IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match between Hiromu Takahashi and Dragon Lee from New Beginning in February of this year. One of the best feuds in pro wrestling, Takahashi was able to retain his title in this match.
- As noted, Okada vs. Omega, and Naito vs. Tanahashi will have their respective rematches on the upcoming Dominion show on June 11. NJPW revealed what the rest of the card will look like:
* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)
* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)
* Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (Lumberjack Deathmatch for the NEVER Openweight Championship)
* War Machine (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship)
* Roppongi Vice (c) vs. The Young Bucks (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)
* Cody vs. Michael Elgin
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.