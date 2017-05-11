Source: Sportskeeda

Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day spoke with Sportskeeda about a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"Big E: Despicable.

(Kofi Kingston shows off the scars from his real life ankle surgery)

Big E: The Revival are very talented. Obviously, Mr. Wilder's jaw is currently, at the moment, it's...

Kofi: (after a pause) Incapacitated.

Big E: Right. That's the word. I think the cool thing about The Revival is that they're very talented and they are, pretty much what we say in wrestling is - 'what's old is new again'. You take and borrow from things no one really does, or works in that style of being a really fluid tag team using the brainbusters. Arn and Tully, that kind of you know, working as a tag team and being on the same page, is very cool. They just have a throwback look and feel that is very unique.

So, I'm definitely interested to see how things work for them once they get back on TV because I definitely think there's place for a tag team like that. That is unique, and different and I think a lot of people, especially like people in the 30s and 40s who grew up watching Arn and Tully are all going – 'Man, The Revival is bringing back that style and doing something new with it'. You know, borrowing from the past and still making it fresh, so I really dig that. And they've had some great, excellent, Match of the Year type candidates in NXT, so I'd like to see them do that on the main roster as well."

Favorite Vince McMahon story:

"Kofi: For me, and E can resonate with this too, so we were trying to figure out what music we wanted to use. The initial music they gave us was like extremely old-school gospel music. Slow, like you couldn't get behind it. So, we gave them some Kirk Franklin and they came up with The New Day theme. And when they came up with it, we were all listening to it in a room. So after the show, we had like a big speaker and it was so loud.

Big E: So loud

Kofi: And you know Vince. Really stoic for the most part except when he's getting angry on TV. But this was a side of him I'd never seen, him just rocking out. Him just stomping his foot (enacts it). And I'm not even doing it justice right now, because he was so into it...and we're all sitting there like we didn't want to be respectful, but this was just funny, man. Like you didn't expect Vince McMahon to be getting down to this Kirk Franklin style gospel music and he was just so into it. I'm sitting there, just kicking E.

Big E: That's certainly my favourite moment too. You can't do justice till you're in that moment. I was shocked at just how much into the church music he was.

Kofi: It's one of the biggest travesties in the history of the WWE that, that moment was not caught on film. Because the 5 or 6 of us who were in the room are the only ones who've gotten to see that. And it's here (points to head). It really should have been on film."

If they will ever take on The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks):

"Big E: (Dramatically) Ah, we'll see. We shall see. The Elite are very talented individuals. And I think it would be a phenomenal matchup. Maybe. One day. Keep dreaming.

Kofi: The thing about it too is that there are a lot of people in the WWE that you thought would never be there. Oh, Kevin Owens would never be here. Then, he's The Universal Champion, The United States Champion. So many people. AJ Styles. Now here he is. So you never know who's going to be in WWE."

New Day also discussed introducing The Hardys at WrestleMania and working in singles competition. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

