- WWE Superstars, Mojo Rawley, Aiden English, Alexa Bliss, and others were asked what they remembered about their prom. Unfortunately, Aiden wasn't asked to go to his and Corey Graves didn't attend any of his proms.

- WWE will be traveling to Japan to hold live events in Tokyo on June 30 and July 1 . On their website, both shows are advertising that Chris Jericho will be on each show. Jericho was able to defeat Kevin Owens for the U.S. title at Payback on April 30, then lost it back to him on SmackDown. He was then written off TV after a post-match attack by Owens to go tour with his band, Fozzy.

See Also Chris Jericho On Latest WWE Run Among The Best And Lasting Longer Than Expected, Getting Others Over

- Today, Billy Kidman (43), Bobby Roode (40), and Lince Dorado (30) all had birthdays. As of this writing, WWE sent well wishes to Kidman and Dorado:

Happy Birthday to former #Cruiserweight Champion #BillyKidman! #HappyBirthdayKidman A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 11, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

More birthday wishes go out today to #205Live competitor @lince_dorado! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 11, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.