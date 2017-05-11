According to PWInsider, this year's No Mercy PPV will be held on September 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This year's show will be a Raw brand event.

Last year's No Mercy was a SmackDown exclusive PPV with Bray Wyatt defeating Randy Orton in the main event. The show also included a "Career vs. Title" match with Dolph Ziggler winning the Intercontinental Title from The Miz.

