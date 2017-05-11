- Above, Seth Rollins (with Roman Reigns looking on) addressed the live crowd in Lille, France to say "merci beaucoup" or thank you. Rollins is currently feuding with Samoa Joe, while Roman Reigns looks to be taking on The Miz next with Braun Strowman currently on the shelf.

- Steve Austin posted a Throwback Thursday photo of himself giving a middle finger to someone before his "Stone Cold" days. Simply saying in the caption, "The Beginning."

