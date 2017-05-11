- Above, Seth Rollins (with Roman Reigns looking on) addressed the live crowd in Lille, France to say "merci beaucoup" or thank you. Rollins is currently feuding with Samoa Joe, while Roman Reigns looks to be taking on The Miz next with Braun Strowman currently on the shelf.

- WWE asked fans: "Which Total Divas couple would you want to double date with?" As of this writing, the top three are: Renee Young and Dean Ambrose (40 percent), John Cena and Nikki Bella (23 percent), The Miz and Maryse (11 percent) with Natalya and Tyson Kidd in last, at two percent.

Steve Austin On How Roman Reigns Is Now, If Reigns Will Be A Big Star, Relationship With WWE, Family
Steve Austin On How Roman Reigns Is Now, If Reigns Will Be A Big Star, Relationship With WWE, Family

- Steve Austin posted a Throwback Thursday photo of himself giving a middle finger to someone before his "Stone Cold" days. Simply saying in the caption, "The Beginning."


