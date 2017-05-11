- Above is a preview for season two of Total Bellas, which premieres on the E! network this fall. As noted, this season will see John Cena and Nikki Bella move in with Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. The first season saw Bryan and Brie move in with Cena and Nikki.

- To promote John Cena starring in The Wall, WWE's website recently listed Cena's 10 greatest rivalries. The list looks like this:

10. AJ Styles

9. Kurt Angle

8. Triple H

7. The WWE Universe

6. CM Punk

5. The Rock

4. Batista

3. Brock Lesnar

2. Edge

1. Randy Orton

- Mauro Ranallo tweeted the following on how busy he's about to become now that he's no longer working for WWE:

AMAZING how fast things change. 2 months ago, I left my dream https://t.co/8f8opocPEO, I'm about to be busier than ever. #NeverGiveUp ?? — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) May 10, 2017

