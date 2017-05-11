- Tonight's Impact Wrestling main event will see Alberto El Patron face GFW Global Champion Magnus with the title on the line. Patron hypes the match in the video above and says it will be an amazing match and an amazing night for the fans.

- Other matches and segments announced for tonight's Impact Wrestling include Marshe Rockett vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose, Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX paying their final respects to The Decay and Angelina Love vs. Alisha Edwards.

- Impact's international Xplosion program will be getting a "new look, feel and energy" beginning with the Saturday, May 13th episode. Below is a teaser for the changes:

