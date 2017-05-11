- Impact Wrestling posted this video looking at Rockstar Spud's storyline recovery after the recent attack from Swoggle (Hornswoggle) when Spud "pantsed" the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Impact Wrestling has signed Northeast indie wrestler MJ Jenkins to a contract, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter . She worked the recent Impact tapings and made her debut at the "One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown" pay-per-view with a loss to Rosemary. Jenkins trained at the school owned by WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz and received a WWE tryout back in 2016 at the Arnold Classic.

- As noted, tonight's Impact Wrestling will feature Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX paying their final respectd to The Decay. Below is a promo for the funeral segment:

Thursday, #LAX invites you to the funeral of #Decay on IMPACT Wrestling. 8/7c to pay your last respects to the fallen tag team. pic.twitter.com/tBwGdqMX5x — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 9, 2017

