- Impact Wrestling posted this video looking at Rockstar Spud's storyline recovery after the recent attack from Swoggle (Hornswoggle) when Spud "pantsed" the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.
- As noted, tonight's Impact Wrestling will feature Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX paying their final respectd to The Decay. Below is a promo for the funeral segment:
Thursday, #LAX invites you to the funeral of #Decay on IMPACT Wrestling. 8/7c to pay your last respects to the fallen tag team. pic.twitter.com/tBwGdqMX5x— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 9, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.