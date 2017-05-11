Source: FOX News

FOX News recently interviewed John Cena, who was promoting his new movie, The Wall. Below are some highlights:

"That was the most nervous I have ever been in my entire life and not only was I worried about her response but I was worried about the reaction of the 75,000 people of the Camping World Stadium. I didn't know that they would react in such a positive way, and I'm forever indebted to our fans for being able to allow me to celebrate the greatest moment of my life."

If he really thought fans would boo:

"If you watch WWE programming, sometimes they like me, sometimes they don't. Our audience has an interesting way of letting you know how they feel. When you are genuine, you take a genuine risk."

If he sees himself retiring from wrestling:

"As far as the performance level it's definitely a business for the young and I am on the older side of young but I don't think I'll ever not be involved with the WWE. They will have to tell me that they no longer need my services because it is my home."

Cena also discussed wedding plans being made, what he is in charge of with the wedding planning, his new movie The Wall and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

