Thanks to Pierre Thomas for the following WWE live event results from Wednesday's show in Zurich, Switzerland:

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys retained over Cesaro & Sheamus, Big Cass & Enzo Amore. As you documented on the website Cesaro was very over for the return home

* Goldust, R-Truth, Kalisto and Apollo Crews defeated Titus O'Neil, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Aleister Black and Austin Aries. Lots of interest in Aleister from WWE NXT, he was impressive and meshed well with the styles of Aries and Neville

* Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax and Alicia Fox. Decent action, people still are confused by Dana the babyface

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Bayley

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson. Great match, Luke Gallows was present at ringside

* Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt. Another great match, not the best of the night, but it felt like a main event. Reigns got a huge reaction, very mixed, but deafening

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.