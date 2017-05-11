Thanks to Andre for the following WWE live event results from Wednesday's show in Birmingham, England:

* Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Ascension and Aiden English when Breeze pinned Viktor

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan with a discus clothesline

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka when Naomi hit the Rear View on Carmella. James Ellsworth was sent to the back by the referee during the match after trying to interfere

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn with the pop-up powerbomb. After the match, Owens cut a promo on the fans but Sami attacked and sent him retreating

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Dan Moloney defeated James Drake, Pete Dunne and Joseph Conners. Bate, Dunne and just about everyone in the match were over as their respective roles should've been

* Baron Corbin defeated Mojo Rawley with End of Days

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The Colons and American Alpha

* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in a Triple Threat when Orton hit the RKO on Mahal. The Singh Brothers were with Jinder and made their presence known

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.