Thanks to Brian Thompson for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Sheffield, England:

* Tye Dillinger and Breezango defeated The Ascension and Aiden English. Some bad comedy here with singing and dancing. Strong heat for English while Tyler Breeze and Fandango were really over

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan with the discus clothesline. This was a really hard hitting match with some unique offense from the two

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn. Owens did great heel work on the mic before the match and won with a pop-up powerbomb. Sami sent Owens packing after the match

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Natalya. James Ellsworth was pretty entertaining here

* Baron Corbin quickly defeated Mojo Rawley with End of Days

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The Colons and American Alpha

* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in a Triple Threat. AJ got the biggest pop of the night followed by Orton. Orton won with the RKO on Mahal

