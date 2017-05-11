Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Daytona Beach, Florida:

Kassius Ohno defeated Adrian Jaoude with the big elbow

* Sonya Deville defeated Kimberly Frankele

* Chinese recruit Yanbo "Boa" Wang cut a promo in the ring and already has fans here in Florida due to WWE stars tweeting about him. He was interrupted by Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake until Heavy Machinery made the save

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. Decent action, Heavy Machinery are growing on folks

* Jeet Rama defeated Kona Reeves

* Lana defeated Danielle Kamela by submission with The Accolade. Lana has definitely progressed

* Buddy Murphy and Roderick Strong defeated Cezar Bononi and Lars Sullivan. The former Dylan Miley attacked his partner Bononi for losing after the match

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Demitrius Bronson

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Hideo Itami and Aliyah defeated Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Andrade "Cien" Almas. Fun main event with everything you'd want. Asuka got the win on Billie after chaos broke out

