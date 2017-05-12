- WWE posted this vide of Sin Cara checking in from the current WWE European tour from Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. Cara has been teaming with Tyler Breeze and Fandango to defeat Aiden English and The Ascension at some of the shows on the tour.
- Baron Corbin is featured in the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which features Rammstein on the cover. The MH website notes that Corbin's article takes a look at his CD collection. Corbin gives a quick look at the spread in this Twitter video:
I am in the new @MetalHammer mag and you are not. #EOD pic.twitter.com/BzLlRlrCZT— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 11, 2017
