- Along with making the cover of GQ's annual Comedy Issue, The Rock did a video with the magazine where he talks to his agent about his next part in a film sequel. The films include Goodfellas, Home Alone, The Revenant, and Napoleon Dynamite. The video above is NSFW due to language.
- Bloomberg ran a story on the influx of wrestling stars heading to Hollywood in recent years. The article includes: The Rock, Batista, John Cena, and how WWE Studios has been involved in over 40 films since it began in 2002.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.