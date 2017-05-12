- Along with making the cover of GQ's annual Comedy Issue, The Rock did a video with the magazine where he talks to his agent about his next part in a film sequel. The films include Goodfellas, Home Alone, The Revenant, and Napoleon Dynamite. The video above is NSFW due to language.

- According to F4WOnline's Daily Update, the gambling site, betonline.ag, has set odds on The Rock becoming the next U.S. President at 80-to-1. In comparison, some of the other favorites include: Donald Trump (11-to-4), Mike Pence (6-to-1), Michelle Obama (14-to-1), and Bernie Sanders (20-to-1).

The Rock On How Donald Trump Is Doing, Why He Didn't Endorse Trump Or Clinton, Running For President
See Also
The Rock On How Donald Trump Is Doing, Why He Didn't Endorse Trump Or Clinton, Running For President


- Bloomberg ran a story on the influx of wrestling stars heading to Hollywood in recent years. The article includes: The Rock, Batista, John Cena, and how WWE Studios has been involved in over 40 films since it began in 2002.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles