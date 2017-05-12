- Along with making the cover of GQ's annual Comedy Issue, The Rock did a video with the magazine where he talks to his agent about his next part in a film sequel. The films include Goodfellas, Home Alone, The Revenant, and Napoleon Dynamite. The video above is NSFW due to language.

According to F4WOnline's Daily Update , the gambling site, betonline.ag, has set odds on The Rock becoming the next U.S. President at 80-to-1. In comparison, some of the other favorites include: Donald Trump (11-to-4), Mike Pence (6-to-1), Michelle Obama (14-to-1), and Bernie Sanders (20-to-1).



- Bloomberg ran a story on the influx of wrestling stars heading to Hollywood in recent years. The article includes: The Rock, Batista, John Cena, and how WWE Studios has been involved in over 40 films since it began in 2002.

