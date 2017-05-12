Source: ESPN

Kenny Omega spoke with ESPN on a number of wrestling topics surrounding NJPW. Here are some of the highlights:

"If I'm going to give you a personal opinion, I would say that, I personally think it's too soon to revisit that match. I would have liked to just let that performance be, come back to it at a later date. But there comes a time in business when it's just important to move numbers, put asses in seats, as the saying goes, and you have to come out guns blazing. "I knew eventually there would be a second match, regardless of how good or bad it was. I think there's going to be a third, [and] I still think there's going to be an Omega-Okada four. [But] I've been called to duty sooner than I would have liked to have been, and I'm put into a situation where that match is still very fresh in everyone's minds."

Leading NJPW into the U.S.:

"I really want to be an integral part of the New Japan brand in the United States, and other countries, for that matter, too. I feel that I have a certain versatility that other wrestlers do not. I think that, as an all-around wrestler, even as an all-around human being, I am someone who could accept the responsibility and not drop the ball in this particular situation. And I'm not afraid to fail. Being able to man that ship would be an incredible honor, and I feel that with me doing it, it's a no-fail situation. Whereas, if someone else is trusted with the responsibility of doing it, I don't know how it would go. But I have a very precise vision that I can't see failing, and I really want to be the guy to give my all and make this thing truly worldwide."

NJPW being different:

"We're not mimicking anyone, this is New Japan. It's an option aside from the other wrestling brands that are around, and I don't just mean WWE, but it's different from TNA, it's different from Ring of Honor, it's really its own thing -- it's got its own distinct look, its own distinct style."

Kenny Omega also discussed returning to Toronto and more on his rematch against Okada. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

