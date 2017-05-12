- Above, Noelle Foley participates in the "#SlowMoChallenge" for the upcoming Baywatch movie, which comes out May 25.
- Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, on Tuesday, May 9th. Here the two are with the new addition to the family. Via her Instagram, Brie commented:
"The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can't even express the love I feel for her. From the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood"
