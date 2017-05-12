- Above, Noelle Foley participates in the "#SlowMoChallenge" for the upcoming Baywatch movie, which comes out May 25.

- Today, Ricky Ortiz turns 42 years old. Ortiz worked for the WWE between 2006 and 2009, spending much of that in development, before getting moved to the ECW brand and then SmackDown for a short period of time. In November of 2015, he married former WWE Divas Champion, Layla.

A post shared by Layla Young (@laylayel) on Dec 29, 2015 at 1:06am PST

- Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, on Tuesday, May 9th. Here the two are with the new addition to the family. Via her Instagram, Brie commented:

"The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can't even express the love I feel for her. From the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood"

The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can't even express the love I feel for her ?? from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!!??? #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 11, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.