- WWE posted this video looking at 5 Superstars who kicked out of John Cena's Attitude Adjustment - Randy Orton, Batista, The Miz, Sami Zayn and Triple H.
- Braun Strowman tweeted the following warning, apparently to Roman Reigns, as he looks forward to returning from elbow surgery. As noted, Braun is expected to be out of action for 4-8 weeks after undergoing a minor operation on his elbow. The Reigns beatdown on Monday's RAW was done to write Braun off TV.
U have no idea what's in store for!!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou #DOOMSDAY— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 11, 2017
