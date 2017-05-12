- WWE posted this video looking at 5 Superstars who kicked out of John Cena's Attitude Adjustment - Randy Orton, Batista, The Miz, Sami Zayn and Triple H.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are advertised for the July 3rd RAW from Phoenix, which is the go-home show for the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. John Cena is being advertised for the July 4th SmackDown tapings, also in Phoenix that week at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. A combo ticket is being sold for both shows via Ticketmaster.

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following warning, apparently to Roman Reigns, as he looks forward to returning from elbow surgery. As noted, Braun is expected to be out of action for 4-8 weeks after undergoing a minor operation on his elbow. The Reigns beatdown on Monday's RAW was done to write Braun off TV.

U have no idea what's in store for!!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou #DOOMSDAY — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 11, 2017

