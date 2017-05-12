- The Bella Twins' YouTube channel posted this video looking at Brie Bella's journey to motherhood. As noted, Brie and Daniel Bryan welcomed daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world earlier this week.
- Hideo Itami took a swipe at CM Punk when tweeting about his May 20th match against WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode at "Takeover: Chicago" in Punk's hometown. The originator of the GTS move tweeted the following:
Chicago is the perfect city to hit "MY"— Hideo Itami / ???? (@HideoItami) May 11, 2017
Go 2 Sleep.#NXTTakeOverChicago
