Below is the final card for Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling's 'War Of The Worlds' pay-per-view. Which takes place tonight in New York City at The Hammerstein Ballroom. The show kicks off at 9pm eastern/6pm pacific. It is available on pay per view, also through ROHwrestling.com, The PlayStation Network and The Fite TV app. WrestlingINC.com will have full live on-going coverage of the pay-per view. You are all welcome to join us, follow along and post your feedback throughout the show. 'War Of The Worlds' is headlined by ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels. He will defend his title in a triple threat match against 'The American Nightmare' Cody and Jay Lethal.


Here is the full ppv lineup:

* Triple Threat Match For The Ring Of Honor World Championsip
'Almighty' Christopher Daniels (c) vs. 'The American Nightmare' Cody vs. Jay Lethal


* Ring Of Honor World Television Championship Match
'The Villain' Marty Scurll (c) vs. 'Reborn' Matt Sydal

* Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Bushi)


* Ring Of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
Bully Ray & The Briscoes (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & RPG Vice


* Adam Cole vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi


* 'The Heavy Metal Rebel' Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page


* Triple Threat Tag Team Match (Non-Title)
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (EVIL & SANADA) vs. Search And Destroy (Jonathan Gresham & Chris Sabin w/Alex Shelley)


* Will Ospreay vs. Jay White


* Four Corner Survival Match
Kushida vs. Bobby Fish vs. Dalton Castle vs. 'The Last Real Man' Silas Young



