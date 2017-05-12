Below is the final card for Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling's 'War Of The Worlds' pay-per-view. Which takes place tonight in New York City at The Hammerstein Ballroom. The show kicks off at 9pm eastern/6pm pacific. It is available on pay per view, also through ROHwrestling.com, The PlayStation Network and The Fite TV app. WrestlingINC.com will have full live on-going coverage of the pay-per view. You are all welcome to join us, follow along and post your feedback throughout the show. 'War Of The Worlds' is headlined by ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels. He will defend his title in a triple threat match against 'The American Nightmare' Cody and Jay Lethal.

Here is the full ppv lineup:

* Triple Threat Match For The Ring Of Honor World Championsip

'Almighty' Christopher Daniels (c) vs. 'The American Nightmare' Cody vs. Jay Lethal

* Ring Of Honor World Television Championship Match

'The Villain' Marty Scurll (c) vs. 'Reborn' Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal challenges Marty Scurll for the ROH TV Title at War of the Worlds NYC TONIGHT only on PPV! Order now https://t.co/Z0Xqu8RtCK pic.twitter.com/nL8Ot2HL8j — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 12, 2017

* Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (c) (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Bushi)



LIJ (I don't know how to spell or say it) vs Young Bucks for the first time ever tonight in NYC! pic.twitter.com/HsjYlBlsG2 — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 12, 2017

* Ring Of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Bully Ray & The Briscoes (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & RPG Vice

The ROH 6-Man Titles are on the line at War of the Worlds NYC when Bully Ray & The Briscoes take on RPG Vice & Goto https://t.co/e8ZXNuxYDJ pic.twitter.com/fwkpup7qo7 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 26, 2017

* Adam Cole vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tonight in NYC...this is the culmination of everything...I prove to the world how good #AdamColeBayBay really is. pic.twitter.com/JglPS2p9Rt — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 12, 2017

* 'The Heavy Metal Rebel' Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page

Grudge match between Hangman Page and Frankie Kazarian signed for War of the Worlds NYC https://t.co/69eUWgcNfJ pic.twitter.com/7IKaR3WAmY — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 11, 2017

* Triple Threat Tag Team Match (Non-Title)

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (EVIL & SANADA) vs. Search And Destroy (Jonathan Gresham & Chris Sabin w/Alex Shelley)

War Machine, Search & Destroy, and Los Ingobernables meet in a triple threat tag match at War of the Worlds NYC https://t.co/yDpU5QPRyh pic.twitter.com/DExVTRmfOO — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 1, 2017

* Will Ospreay vs. Jay White

2 of the best young stars in the world go one on one at War of the Worlds NYC when @JayWhiteNZ takes on @WillOspreay https://t.co/Wj0O0y4aZZ pic.twitter.com/51n5pMR18W — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 27, 2017

* Four Corner Survival Match

Kushida vs. Bobby Fish vs. Dalton Castle vs. 'The Last Real Man' Silas Young

TONIGHT only on PPV it's KUSHIDA vs Dalton Castle vs Bobby Fish vs Silas Young in a 4 Corner Survival Match https://t.co/2JgMT32p0n #ROHWotW pic.twitter.com/j21cEmXv3j — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 12, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.