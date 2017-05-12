- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at Superstar reactions to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world earlier this week.

- John Cena spoke with Rotten Tomatoes to promote tonight's limited theatrical release of "The Wall" movie. Cena revealed his five favorite films:

* Blazing Saddles
* Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
* The Matrix
* Saving Private Ryan
* The Big Short

- As seen below, Charlotte Flair and American Alpha coached a basketball game with athletes from the Special Olympics of Great Britain while in Sheffield, England this week:




Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles