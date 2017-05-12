- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at Superstar reactions to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world earlier this week.
- As seen below, Charlotte Flair and American Alpha coached a basketball game with athletes from the Special Olympics of Great Britain while in Sheffield, England this week:
The @WWE U.K. Tour rolls on! @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ are coaching a ?? game with athletes from @SOGreatBritain pic.twitter.com/XhBQOezMn9— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) May 11, 2017
Big thanks @WWEUK & @MsCharlotteWWE for counting down to National Games #Sheffield17 with #SOGB athletes today! #SeeingIsBelieving #89days pic.twitter.com/u0sHQ947Ue— Special Olympics GB (@SOGreatBritain) May 11, 2017
Great morning with @SOGreatBritain #PlayUnified Basketball, thanks for welcoming @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ! ???? pic.twitter.com/UzPyje0Fyf— WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 11, 2017
