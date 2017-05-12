- WWE posted this video of Mojo Rawley putting in work at the WWE Performance Center, including a 60-inch box jump while Daniel Bryan looked on.
- WWE Shop has released commemorative plaques for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss to mark her being the first Superstar to hold the Women's Titles for both RAW and SmackDown. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. She posted this photo of the limited edition item:
Now on @wweshop !! Limited available ! #wwe #wweshop #fivefeetoffury #womenschampion #blissfit #littlemissbliss @WWE pic.twitter.com/1G7L26fq7E— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 12, 2017
