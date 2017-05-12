- WWE posted this video of Mojo Rawley putting in work at the WWE Performance Center, including a 60-inch box jump while Daniel Bryan looked on.

- We noted before that Zack Ryder recently returned to the ring at the Performance Center to begin training for his return to SmackDown action. Ryder has been out of action since December with a knee injury. Ryder noted on Twitter that he was training with WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan this week.

- WWE Shop has released commemorative plaques for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss to mark her being the first Superstar to hold the Women's Titles for both RAW and SmackDown. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. She posted this photo of the limited edition item:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.