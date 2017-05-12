- Above, at a live event in Birmingham, England, Kevin Owens addressed the crowd saying that because he's the U.S. Champion, he's better than everyone in England, including WWE UK Champion, Tyler Bate. After taunting the crowd a bit more, Sami Zayn took Owens out.
- Matt Hardy retweeted a fan today giving praise to Billy Corgan, who helped fund and nearly take over TNA late last year before Anthem eventually purchased the company. More recently, Corgan has purchased the NWA. Hardy then called Impact Wrestling President, Ed Nordholm, "Naive" for funding GWF at TNA's expense.
If @Billy had got TNA, company/talent would've been great.— I AM MORE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 12, 2017
Instead, a naive @EdNordholm is now funding GFW into existence at TNA's expense. https://t.co/2ajD3OhmJr
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.