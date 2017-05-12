- Above, Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss, talks about how her Mom has always been there throughout her wrestling career and how close the two are.
- Braun Strowman posted a photo of him hanging with his sister backstage. You'll notice she is not much shorter than Braun himself. Strowman commented:
"This moment right here I forgot I was injured for these few precious moments I had no pain for the joy of not only seeing my little sister but being able to share my life with her and for her to see what I love and do and for us to be able to share this in London England of all places because we usually only see each other once a year because we are both very busy with our lives I'm so glad that you were able to share this with me @hannahrs22 I'm so proud of you and the young woman you have grown up to be. I love you. #weregiants"
