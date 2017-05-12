- Above, after finishing up a show, Matt and Jeff Hardy stopped to speak with Mike Rome. During their conversation, Bayley jumped in and wondered if she could get a hug from The Hardy Boys.

- Former WWE Ring Announcer, Justin Roberts, was brought in to announce for the finale of the Video Game Championship Wrestling series. Roberts did recordings that included "arena effects" for each wrestler in the video game.

- NXT stars, Nikki Cross and Alexander Wolfe, stopped by ODB's food truck during an NXT live event in Dayton Beach. ODB was able to park at the show and sell food that featured her BBQ Whiskey Sauce.

Great to finally meet @TheODBBAM at #NXTDaytona can't wait to tuck into my beef nachos!!! :-) pic.twitter.com/wKGGECc01w — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 11, 2017

Thank you @wwenxt for lettin me park my food truck at the show and showin me a goodtime!! #nxt #hookinupwithodb #daytonabeach #bbqmonth #nxtdaytonabeach A post shared by TheODBBAM (@theodbbam) on May 11, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

