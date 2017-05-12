It's almost time for War of the Worlds LIVE ON PPV! Don't miss any of the action, order now! https://t.co/IbjN6B4joV #ROHWotW pic.twitter.com/GcfcWPqZZC— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 13, 2017
Tonight's pay-per-view is presented by Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. 'War Of The Worlds 2017' takes place in New York City at The Hammerstein Ballroom. The show is headlined by ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels. He will be defending his title in a triple threat match against 'The American Nightmare' Cody and Jay Lethal.
Christopher Daniels defends his ROH World Title against Jay Lethal and Cody tonight LIVE on PPV! Order now: https://t.co/wTiWhakc2v #ROHWotW pic.twitter.com/0nW1vnTz7d— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 12, 2017
Wait... @ringofhonor & @njpwglobal together? #ROHWOTW tonight LIVE on PPV 9PM ET order at https://t.co/NQcQRDNdtK or via @FiteTV app pic.twitter.com/e6hU1GEsXp— FITE (@FiteTV) May 12, 2017
Tonight! #ROHWOTW pic.twitter.com/baiZtPlo3n— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 12, 2017
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.