- Above is a clip from this week's Total Divas. At Miz and Maryse's prom-themed party, Lana and Naomi end up in a dance-off.

- While heading to the ring at a live event, a fan asked WWE U.S. Champion, Kevin Owens, for an autograph. Owens strolled over, took the fan's book, tossed it on the floor, and continued on his way.

Make sure when you come to #WWELive you don't ask for an autograph from #KevinOwens... ???? A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 12, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

