- The UFC held a chaotic press conference on Friday in Dallas, announcing several upcoming main event fights at the same time.

While the focus was on Jon Jones-Daniel Cormier being booked for UFC 214 in July, Kevin Lee and Michael Chiesa stole the show. The two lightweights, who meet later this year, came to blows after exchanging words.

Jones and Cormier will collide for the light heavyweight title, while other announced bouts include Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on FOX 25, Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale and UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213.

- Weigh-ins for Saturday's UFC 211 card went down earlier in the day, as both title fights are official. In the main event, Junior dos Santos challenges Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title, while the co-main features Joanna Jedrzejczyk defending her strawweight belt vs. Jessica Andrade.

One fight was removed from the card before the weigh-ins, as Jared Gordon was forced to the hospital. His planned prelim fight vs. Michel Quinones was pulled.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

* Stipe Miocic (246 lbs.) vs. Junior Dos Santos (245) for Miocic's heavyweight title

* Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) vs. Jessica Andrade (114.5) for Jedrzejczyk's strawweight title

* Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

* Frankie Edgar (145.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (146)

* David Branch (185) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)

* Eddie Alvarez (156) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)

* Jason Knight (146) vs. Chas Skelly (146)

* Rashad Coulter (241) vs. Chase Sherman (250)

* Marco Polo Reyes (154) vs. James Vick (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Cortney Casey (116)

* Enrique Barzola (146) vs. Gabriel Benitez (145.5)

* Gadzhimurad Antigulov (204) vs. Joachim Christensen (204.5)

