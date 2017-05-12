At tonight's ROH/NJPW co-promotional PPV, War of the Worlds, NJPW announced the debut of the IWGP United States Championship.


The G1 Special on July 1 and 2 in Long Beach, California will be a two-night tournament to decide the first champion.

Kenny Omega On Rematch With Okada Being 'Too Soon,' Leading NJPW Into U.S., New Choice For Fans
After the debut, it was also announced Jay Lethal is the first participant in the tournament. Lethal then came out to the ring and cut a promo on how he will become the first NJPW United States Champion.

