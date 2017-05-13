Source: E&C Pod Of Awesomeness

On a recent episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, NXT's Eric Young talked about his NXT experience thus far, being responsible for current NXT Champion Bobby Roode's beard, wanting to go to Ohio Valley Wrestling when it first started as a training territory for WWE, and training SmackDown Live's Tye Dillinger.

On the subject of his NXT experience, Young said it has been great and it really makes him like wrestling again. The TNA original admitted he was a little worried coming in as an outsider, but everyone has been nice to him and Bobby Roode.

"It has been cool, man. It's like nothing but respect. Everyone treats us both great and coming in from the outside, you never know how that's kind of going to be and working on TV for 12 or 13 years, like, you're not sure how they're going to look at that. Yeah, they've been really awesome and it has been great. It's making me really like wrestling again."

Apparently, Roode grew a beard because Young dreamt Roode looked badass with a beard. As the story goes, Roode was doing tryouts with WWE at the time and every time, former head of WWE Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, would tell Roode to change his look. Roode and Young were sharing a hotel room on the road when 'The Bearded Terror' woke from a dream of Roode sporting a glorious beard.

"In the dream he had this like huge beard, like, giant, full beard and he was like, 'well, I can't do that.' So he grew this [five] o'clock shadow thing or whatever that he has and he [has] had it ever since." Young recalled, "I sat up like The Undertaker and I was like, 'dude, you've got to grow a beard' and he was like, 'what are you talking about?' And I was like, 'I had this dream. I'm dreaming about you. I'm five feet from you and you grew a beard and now you have no choice but to grow a beard.'"

Young claimed that he and Roode have come full circle now that they are with WWE's NXT brand, as they tried to go to OVW when it first started. Moreover, Young described being too good for developmental and not having a place on the main roster as a "weird, frustrating limbo".

"I think Ohio Valley had just opened, like it had just started, and we were hoping they would maybe send us there. I was working at a brass foundry in Cambridge [Ontario], like, living on a mattress on milk crates in the basement of this house I owned." Young continued, "and we were asking just to go there, pay us whatever and let us wrestle for a living and be there and [Laurinaitis] said to me and Bobby, the problem was we were TV ready and they were viewing OVW as a place where they would hire NFL players and bodybuilders and train them to learn their system. And there were a few guys that could work that there there, but I think they were more body-doubles for the guys that they wanted on TV to learn, so in a way we kind of dodged that bullet."

According to Young, he met Dillinger in Cambridge, Ontario when 'The Perfect 10' started going to 'The Big Game Hunter''s pro wrestling school. Young when on to say that the former Gavin Spears lived with him for a year.

"We first met in Cambridge, Ontario. I had a wrestling school there and I had a wrestling school at the time because I wanted to have a ring to stay sharp because I was starting to do a lot of tryouts with the WWE, and dark matches, and stuff like that."

Young professed, "I ended up having a bunch of really good students. Crazzy Steve from TNA is actually one of my students. He has done very well. Jake O'Reilly, a lot of guys in Ontario that are doing very well. And Tye was living in Cambridge, going to the fake Hart Brothers [school] in Cambridge and came in and said he was leaving there. He had only been there for a couple of months. There was no one there training, really. They kind of just took his money. You guys know the story of all that. So he said, 'I want to come to your gym' and he started coming to my school. And he was living with this girl at the time and they got into this big fight. He got kicked out, so he called me and said, 'hey man, can I come to your house?' So I went and picked him up. He lived in my room. He bought a futon and I put it in the corner of my room. Me and him lived in the same room for like a year while he was at my school."

Given their history, Young said he nearly cried watching Dillinger enter this year's Royal Rumble match at the 10 spot. 'EY' compared it to seeing one's own child go to Harvard or getting drafted to the NFL.

"I was backstage at Royal Rumble when he was in the Rumble and [got] like this huge pop. It's cool kind of seeing everyone come around and congratulating him. I liken it to like he's my child. Not in that way, but in wrestling, I'm kind of his dad. It's like your kid going to Harvard, getting drafted to the NFL, or something. Yeah, it's cool. I almost cried in front of The Undertaker. I didn't, I didn't, but I almost did. I'm a pretty emotional person and that was pretty cool to see."

For those with the benefit of audio playback, click here to check out the podcast. If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

