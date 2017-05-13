Thanks to Rahm for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Newcastle, England:

* Tye Dillinger and Breezango defeated Aiden English and The Ascension when Tyler Breeze hit a Beauty Show on Viktor

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan with a discus clothesline

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka when Naomi hit a Rear View on Carmella

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn with a pop-up powerbomb. Owens did a post-match promo but Sami hit a Helluva Kick

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, Saxon Huxley and Trent Seven defeated Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake when Trent hit a Burning Hammer on Conners

* Baron Corbin squashed Mojo Rawley with End of Days

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The Colons and American Alpha when Chad Gable got rolled up

* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles. Good heel work before the match from Jinder with The Singh Brothers right beside him. Orton got the pin on Jinder after a RKO. Good interaction between AJ and Orton too

