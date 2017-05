WWE Backlash is just over a week away (updated card here) and Jinder Mahal has made it clear he's coming for Orton's WWE Championship, already riding off into the night with the title a few weeks back.

It's one thing to steal the championship, it's another thing to win it, so who do you got: Randy Orton or Jinder Mahal?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

