Thanks to Phillip Schlossberg for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Liege, Belgium:
* Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Nia Jax
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Aleister Black and Austin Aries
* Goldust, R-Truth, Kalisto and Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Titus O'Neil
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz
* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Bayley
* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson. Match of the night, Luke Gallows at ringside
* Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe
