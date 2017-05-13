Thanks to Phillip Schlossberg for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Liege, Belgium:

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy retained over Sheamus & Cesaro, Enzo Amore

* Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Nia Jax

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Aleister Black and Austin Aries

* Goldust, R-Truth, Kalisto and Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Titus O'Neil

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Bayley

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson. Match of the night, Luke Gallows at ringside

* Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe

