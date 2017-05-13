- The Rock's YouTube channel looks at some of his most "ballin' moments" from the set of HBO's Ballers in this new video. The 10-episode third season of the show will premiere on Sunday, July 23rd after Game of Thrones.

- Former WWE star Jimmy Wang Yang turns 36 years old today while wrestling legend Danny Hodge turns 85, women's star Scarlett Bordeaux turns 26 and former WCW star Glacier turns 53.

- As noted, Triple H was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame in Dallas on Wednesday. We have photos and a video from the event at this link. Vince McMahon, who was a part of the 2015 class, tweeted the following on the induction:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.