- We noted earlier this week via The Rock's GQ interview that he has put serious thought into running for the office of President of the United States in the future. You can read Rock's comments on running and Donald Trump at this link.
- The WWE UK special that was taped in Norwich, England earlier this month will premiere on the WWE Network at 8pm EST on Thursday, May 18th. The event is scheduled to run for 1.5 hours, from 8pm until 9:30pm EST. Below is the official synopsis:
"The Superstars of the WWE UK Championship Tournament and 205 Live descend upon Norwich, England for an unforgettable special event!"
- As seen below, Apollo Crews, Bayley visited the Charlemagne Chocolate Factory in Liege, Belgium earlier this week to have some custom chocolates created:
@WWECesaro, @itsBayleyWWE & @ApolloCrews et Apollo Crews se sont échauffés pour #WWELiege en visitant une merveilleuse chocolaterie ???? pic.twitter.com/s4MrgQRyVy— WWE France (@WWE_Fr) May 12, 2017
