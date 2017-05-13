- Above is the full Last Man Standing World Heavyweight Title Match between John Cena and Edge at Backlash in 2009. Cena entered the match as champion, but Big Show helped Edge end that reign by throwing him through a large stage light.

WWE asked fans: "Which legendary faction would you like to see make a return?" As of this writing, the results are: The Shield (57 percent), D-X (15 percent), NWO (9 percent), The Nexus (7 percent), Evolution (5 percent), The Four Horsemen (4 percent), and The Nation of Domination (3 percent).

- Randy Orton retweeted a critique of the current indie wrestling scene by former NWA/WCW wrestler and current Ohio Valley Wrestling instructor, Rip Rogers:

Just got this .... pic.twitter.com/S8Vczlmbew — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) May 13, 2017

Will Ospreay also retweeted Rogers:

Yeah.......but I'm having fun & making money so I'm happy.........dive https://t.co/0qYe9KajTv — William Ospreay (@WillOspreay) May 13, 2017

Rip Rogers responded back to Ospreay:

@WillOspreay Nothing wrong with that ... I did stupid s--t when I was ur age too - ur in ur 20's ur supposed to b that way - later on u will get it — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) May 13, 2017

